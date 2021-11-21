monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $449.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The monday.com provides an open platform which democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build software applications and work management tools to fit their every need. It operates principally in Tel Aviv, New York, San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, London, Kiev and Sydney. The monday.com is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MNDY. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $432.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $370.09.

NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $371.25 on Thursday. monday.com has a 12 month low of $155.01 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $364.76.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.76. monday.com had a negative net margin of 60.72% and a negative return on equity of 65.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that monday.com will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth $3,709,817,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth $364,705,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth $274,540,000. ION Crossover Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth $196,695,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth $121,245,000.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

