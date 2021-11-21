Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,369 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 89.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock opened at $20.85 on Friday. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 19.73 and a current ratio of 8.43. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.39 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.15.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.33). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 42.69% and a return on equity of 13.70%. On average, analysts predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.64%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MNR. B. Riley downgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Monmouth Real Estate Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

