Morgan Stanley Has $17.18 Million Stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 58.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $17,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 86.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 16,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 15.7% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.60.

NYSE AIT opened at $106.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.86. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.08 and a twelve month high of $107.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.47.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.01 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.81%.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Fred D. Bauer sold 10,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $1,094,627.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.