Morgan Stanley Has $17.59 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF were worth $17,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SIZE. Archetype Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIZE opened at $136.98 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $104.78 and a 52-week high of $139.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.97.

