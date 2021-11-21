Morgan Stanley Trims Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Target Price to $125.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.56.

RGA stock opened at $105.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.22. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1 year low of $103.50 and a 1 year high of $134.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.45.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($3.57). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.49%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter valued at about $630,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 19.2% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 150,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,700,000 after purchasing an additional 24,229 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.7% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 54.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 18,722 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

