Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 207,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,956 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Motorcar Parts of America were worth $4,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 0.3% in the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,108,356 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,165 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 0.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 2.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 7.0% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 68,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MPAA opened at $18.93 on Friday. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.21. The firm has a market cap of $363.55 million, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $55,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

