Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Has $471,000 Stock Position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 82.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,088,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,175,000 after purchasing an additional 942,398 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 42.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,164,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,411,000 after purchasing an additional 346,751 shares in the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,160,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 621,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,567,000 after acquiring an additional 279,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 782,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,414,000 after acquiring an additional 174,809 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MBUU. Raymond James boosted their target price on Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Truist reduced their target price on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Malibu Boats has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.13.

Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $70.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.77. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.60 and a 52 week high of $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.16 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $1,108,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

