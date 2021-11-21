Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Has $923,000 Stock Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,256 shares during the quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 29,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,641,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 212.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,382,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,882 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth $351,000.

Shares of COMT stock opened at $36.66 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a one year low of $25.33 and a one year high of $38.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.57.

