Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Purchases 190 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,812,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,828,000 after buying an additional 79,676 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,530,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,177,000 after buying an additional 752,189 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,992,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,172,000 after buying an additional 3,317,476 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,948,000 after buying an additional 258,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,455,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,061,000 after buying an additional 438,293 shares in the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.71.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $134.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $125.27 and a 1-year high of $143.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.55%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

