Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Purchases 501 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at about $251,743,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Enbridge by 2,056.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,000,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $240,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721,762 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 34.0% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $673,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691,642 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Enbridge by 23.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,734,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $750,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Enbridge by 22.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,520,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $724,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge stock opened at $39.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.97 and a 52 week high of $43.35. The company has a market capitalization of $80.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.02.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.674 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 120.27%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.07.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.