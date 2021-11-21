Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Sells 1,569 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 8.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 4,705.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $86.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.11 and its 200 day moving average is $64.75. Revolve Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $89.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 71.68, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.46.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RVLV. Raymond James upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.16.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 30,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $1,738,067.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,998,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 42,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $2,422,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,061,595 shares of company stock worth $72,247,214 in the last ninety days. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

