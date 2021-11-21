Nafter Trading 2.2% Lower This Week (NAFT)

Nafter (CURRENCY:NAFT) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 21st. One Nafter coin can now be bought for about $0.0301 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nafter has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nafter has a total market capitalization of $15.06 million and approximately $861,959.00 worth of Nafter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nafter Coin Profile

Nafter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Nafter’s official Twitter account is @Nafterapp

Nafter Coin Trading

