National Bank Financial Boosts Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Price Target to C$825.00

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$775.00 to C$825.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FRFHF. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$790.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$650.00 to C$665.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRFHF opened at $458.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a current ratio of 7.94. Fairfax Financial has a one year low of $320.52 and a one year high of $480.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $417.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $437.77.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $16.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $15.36. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 12.94%.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and investment management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff, and Other. The Insurance and Reinsurance segment comprises of Group Re, Bryte Insurance, Advent, Fairfax Latin America and Fairfax Central; and Eastern Europe, which focuses on third party business and specialty property reinsurance and insurance risks.

