National Grid (LON:NG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

National Grid (LON:NG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.71% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,039.85 ($13.59).

NG opened at GBX 983.50 ($12.85) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 933.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 934.79. National Grid has a fifty-two week low of GBX 805.40 ($10.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 985.80 ($12.88). The firm has a market capitalization of £35.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.24.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

