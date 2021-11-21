National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $69.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties primarily in the United States. National Storage Affiliates Trust is based in Houston, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.82.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $61.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.33, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.87. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $33.01 and a 12 month high of $64.98.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 6.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 186.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 18.7% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 49,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 28.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,534,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,588,000 after purchasing an additional 341,708 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at $3,194,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter valued at $7,600,000. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter valued at $26,574,000. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

