National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.82.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NSA stock opened at $61.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $33.01 and a twelve month high of $64.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.33, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.45.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 6.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 186.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 184,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,715,000 after purchasing an additional 23,066 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,107,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,443,000 after buying an additional 178,128 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 77,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after buying an additional 9,126 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

