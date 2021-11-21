National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $459.45 Million

Equities analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) will post sales of $459.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Vision’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $468.70 million and the lowest is $450.20 million. National Vision posted sales of $496.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Vision will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. National Vision had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

EYE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.56.

Shares of EYE stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.66. 604,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.24. National Vision has a 52-week low of $41.03 and a 52-week high of $65.92.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EYE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of National Vision in the first quarter worth $405,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 2.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 109.5% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 25,473 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the first quarter worth $1,234,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 633.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 63,029 shares in the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

