Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) Short Interest Update

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,000,000 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the October 14th total of 4,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 447,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.2 days. Approximately 14.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ NAUT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.01. The stock had a trading volume of 280,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,520. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.88. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $25.89.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nautilus Biotechnology will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain purchased 11,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $90,276.39. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 335,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,038.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $530,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 125,277 shares of company stock valued at $724,479.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 71.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NAUT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nautilus Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

About Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

