Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CFO Sells $278,320.84 in Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 21,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $278,320.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $11.80 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.13.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 493.62% and a negative return on equity of 52.45%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NKTR. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 6.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $482,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 123.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 5.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 412,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,413,000 after buying an additional 19,693 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.3% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,838,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,858,000 after acquiring an additional 77,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

