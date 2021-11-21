Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €93.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) has been given a €93.00 ($105.68) target price by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 17.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($102.27) price objective on Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €73.00 ($82.95) price target on Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($102.27) price target on Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, October 29th. DZ Bank set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($90.91) price target on Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €79.35 ($90.17).

Shares of ETR:NEM opened at €113.25 ($128.69) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is €95.51 and its 200-day moving average is €78.22. Nemetschek has a 1 year low of €50.95 ($57.90) and a 1 year high of €116.15 ($131.99).

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

