Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Price Target Increased to C$29.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NOPMF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$26.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

OTCMKTS:NOPMF opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. Neo Performance Materials has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.60.

Neo Performance Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal-based functional materials. It operates through the following segments: Magnequench; Chemicals and Oxides; Rare Metals; and Corporate. The Magnequench segment focuses in the manufacture of bonded NdFeB powders and bonded permanent magnets.

