Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Price Target Increased to C$27.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

Shares of TSE NEO opened at C$20.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$770.34 million and a PE ratio of 19.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Neo Performance Materials has a 1 year low of C$11.95 and a 1 year high of C$21.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$18.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.16.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$150.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$158.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Neo Performance Materials will post 1.3340997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Neo Performance Materials’s payout ratio is 30.84%.

In other news, Senior Officer Rahim Suleman sold 23,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.70, for a total value of C$466,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,047,173.20.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.