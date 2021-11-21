NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Position Increased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the third quarter valued at $55,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 9.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 89,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,969 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 96,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 235,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,635,000 after acquiring an additional 10,090 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 105,910.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 30,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $40.03 on Friday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.00 and a twelve month high of $61.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.20 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.21.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.09 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

