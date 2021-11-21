NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.290-$-0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $482.50 million-$487.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $497.53 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered their target price on NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on NeoGenomics from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut NeoGenomics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded NeoGenomics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.89.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NEO traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.03. 677,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,986. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 7.42. NeoGenomics has a 52 week low of $36.00 and a 52 week high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.