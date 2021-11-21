Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.9% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $525,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $838,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,987 shares of company stock worth $1,464,188 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $86.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.95. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.77 and a 52 week high of $120.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NBIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.38.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

