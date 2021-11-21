Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Short Interest Down 18.4% in October

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 979,800 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the October 14th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 419,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Neuronetics news, Director Robert Cascella purchased 15,000 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce Joseph Shook sold 7,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $41,324.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIM. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in Neuronetics by 1,940.7% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,312,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,029 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Neuronetics by 257.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,525,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,612 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Neuronetics by 117.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,762,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after purchasing an additional 952,291 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Neuronetics during the second quarter valued at $6,085,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Neuronetics by 27.3% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,451,000 after purchasing an additional 314,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

STIM traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 170,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,684. The company has a market cap of $105.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average of $10.42. Neuronetics has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $22.43.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 48.71% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Neuronetics will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STIM shares. BTIG Research cut shares of Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair cut shares of Neuronetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neuronetics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

