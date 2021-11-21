Nevro’s (NVRO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $128.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.41% from the stock’s current price.

NVRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair downgraded Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Nevro from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Nevro from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nevro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.38.

Shares of NVRO traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.83. The stock had a trading volume of 723,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,724. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $86.04 and a fifty-two week high of $188.14.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $93.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.59 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 27.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nevro will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid bought 2,000 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $101.05 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Nevro in the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nevro in the second quarter worth about $172,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Nevro in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nevro by 50.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nevro in the second quarter worth $231,000.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

