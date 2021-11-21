New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSEAMERICAN GBR opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. New Concept Energy has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $30.99.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in New Concept Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Concept Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in New Concept Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in New Concept Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in New Concept Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in the provision of real estate rental services. It also maintains property and liability insurance intended to cover claims for its real estate and corporate operations. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

