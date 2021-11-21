New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) PT Lowered to $10.00 at B. Riley

New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for New York City REIT’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised New York City REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NYSE:NYC opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of -0.30. New York City REIT has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $14.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average of $10.32.

New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.63). New York City REIT had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 93.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New York City REIT will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. New York City REIT’s payout ratio is presently -9.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of New York City REIT by 59.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 492,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 183,752 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New York City REIT by 3,006.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 447,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after buying an additional 433,479 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York City REIT by 35.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 26,688 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York City REIT by 17.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 11,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New York City REIT by 4.8% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 61,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York City REIT Company Profile

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

