New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.87 Million

Equities analysts predict that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) will report sales of $33.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.25 million. New York Mortgage Trust reported sales of $25.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will report full year sales of $126.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $125.40 million to $128.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $161.38 million, with estimates ranging from $143.20 million to $179.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow New York Mortgage Trust.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 118.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New York Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,906,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,334,000 after acquiring an additional 452,642 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,971,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,281,000 after acquiring an additional 499,517 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,824,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,071,000 after acquiring an additional 103,979 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,814,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,249,000 after acquiring an additional 71,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,614,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,156,000 after acquiring an additional 50,497 shares in the last quarter. 53.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYMT stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.89. The company had a trading volume of 7,399,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a current ratio of 18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.40. New York Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

