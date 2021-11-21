NewYorkCoin Price Hits $0.0001 (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NewYorkCoin has a market capitalization of $8.84 million and approximately $18,144.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded down 26% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.52 or 0.00380564 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005526 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000383 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NewYorkCoin (CRYPTO:NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

