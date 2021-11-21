Nicholas Rost Sells 68 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) CAO Nicholas Rost sold 68 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.85, for a total value of $18,213.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $272.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.17 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $282.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.74. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $154.26 and a twelve month high of $314.49.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 68,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,068,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Paylocity from $270.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Paylocity from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.67.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

