Nimiq (NIM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $60.56 Million

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 21st. Nimiq has a total market cap of $60.56 million and $1.22 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nimiq has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,273.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,242.72 or 0.07280659 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.39 or 0.00373047 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $568.91 or 0.00976267 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.90 or 0.00085633 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.50 or 0.00429872 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005746 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.95 or 0.00276188 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,216,855,361 coins and its circulating supply is 8,602,605,361 coins. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

