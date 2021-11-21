Nippon Ceramic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPPRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nippon Ceramic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPPRF) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the October 14th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NPPRF remained flat at $$20.66 during mid-day trading on Friday. Nippon Ceramic has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.66 and its 200-day moving average is $20.66.

Get Nippon Ceramic alerts:

Nippon Ceramic Company Profile

Nippon Ceramic Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells ceramic sensors, modules, and other products in Japan. The company provides products pyro and thermopile infrared sensors; open and closed aperture type ultrasonic sensors; active infrared sensors, human detection sensors for light control, general purpose human detection sensor modules, LED power supplies/modules, remote transmitters, infrared flame detection sensors, and original sensor lights; and ferrite ores.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Ceramic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Ceramic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.