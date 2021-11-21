Nippon Ceramic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPPRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nippon Ceramic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPPRF) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the October 14th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NPPRF remained flat at $$20.66 during mid-day trading on Friday. Nippon Ceramic has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.66 and its 200-day moving average is $20.66.
Nippon Ceramic Company Profile
See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?
Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Ceramic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Ceramic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.