Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €5.83 ($6.62).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a €5.25 ($5.97) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.20 ($7.05) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €6.20 ($7.05) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($6.82) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.00 ($6.82) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Nokia Oyj has a one year low of €3.81 ($4.33) and a one year high of €5.95 ($6.76).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

