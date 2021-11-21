Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.770-$1.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have commented on NOMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomad Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Monday, September 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.29.

Shares of NYSE NOMD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.99. 1,126,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,168. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.99. Nomad Foods has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $31.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.64.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $599.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nomad Foods stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,218 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of Nomad Foods worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

