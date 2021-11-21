Nord Finance (NORD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.64 Million

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Nord Finance has a market cap of $12.64 million and approximately $867,250.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nord Finance coin can now be purchased for about $4.10 or 0.00006879 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00071190 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.47 or 0.00074601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.17 or 0.00090886 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,355.89 or 0.07307639 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $59,550.21 or 0.99904095 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Nord Finance Profile

Nord Finance launched on January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,082,603 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

