Northern Trust Corp Acquires 40,850 Shares of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 48.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,850 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.85% of Allied Motion Technologies worth $4,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 49.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 119.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 41.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMOT stock opened at $39.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.60. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $44.70. The company has a market capitalization of $585.95 million, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.79.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

