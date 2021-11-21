Northern Trust Corp Buys 376,027 Shares of Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) by 227.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 541,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376,027 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Romeo Power were worth $4,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RMO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Romeo Power in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Romeo Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Romeo Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Romeo Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Romeo Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 33.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Romeo Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Romeo Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Romeo Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Romeo Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.93.

NYSE:RMO opened at $4.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.34. Romeo Power, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $38.90.

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

