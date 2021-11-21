Northern Trust Corp Has $4.45 Million Position in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) by 295.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 442,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 331,104 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.38% of Adecoagro worth $4,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 97.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,393,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,113,000 after buying an additional 2,167,819 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 28.4% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,700,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,117,000 after buying an additional 596,857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 230.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,716,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,491,000 after buying an additional 1,196,712 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 5.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 774,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after buying an additional 37,813 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 291.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 645,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after buying an additional 480,214 shares during the period. 60.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE:AGRO opened at $8.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.01. Adecoagro S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $325.62 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 11.63%. Research analysts predict that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.