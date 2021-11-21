Northern Trust Corp Has $4.61 Million Stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50,077 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Fortis were worth $4,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortis during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fortis by 57.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Fortis by 734.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortis by 48.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortis during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on FTS. TD Securities increased their price target on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC lowered their price target on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.09.

FTS stock opened at $44.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.92 and a 200-day moving average of $45.26. Fortis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.49 and a fifty-two week high of $47.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.26.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.52%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

