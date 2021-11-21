Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) by 228.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 728,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 506,192 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons were worth $4,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of RRD opened at $9.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.90. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $9.40. The stock has a market cap of $674.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.62.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.62%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.

