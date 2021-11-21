Northern Trust Corp Sells 10,522 Shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,522 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.86% of American Superconductor worth $4,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after buying an additional 12,672 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 68.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 29,660 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 7.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 122,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 8,425 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 101.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 13,820 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 57.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other American Superconductor news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 7,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $137,289.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 3,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $71,365.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMSC opened at $14.30 on Friday. American Superconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.14.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 25.87%. The business had revenue of $27.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

