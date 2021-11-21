Northern Trust Corp Sells 5,979 Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,979 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group were worth $4,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOFG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the second quarter worth $220,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 49.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the first quarter worth $524,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MOFG stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $519.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.00. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $34.65.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $49.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.45 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

MidWestOne Financial Group Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

