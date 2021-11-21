NuCypher Price Reaches $0.91 on Exchanges (NU)

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. NuCypher has a total market capitalization of $629.32 million and approximately $173.07 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. One NuCypher coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001532 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NuCypher alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00047317 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.85 or 0.00236648 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00088098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00011725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

NuCypher Profile

NU is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,342,639,427 coins and its circulating supply is 695,250,000 coins. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com . The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

Buying and Selling NuCypher

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

