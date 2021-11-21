Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Upgraded at OTR Global

OTR Global upgraded shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NTNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nutanix from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a report on Monday, October 4th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.33.

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $34.27 on Thursday. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $25.15 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.63.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $390.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $138,868.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,412.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $637,870.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,819,759.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,044 shares of company stock valued at $6,792,459 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 20.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 26.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 11.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 2.5% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 23,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

