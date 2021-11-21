Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 35,733 Shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 13.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 293,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,733 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in City Office REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in City Office REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CIO opened at $18.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.70. The company has a market cap of $784.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $19.33.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 31.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

In related news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CIO. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, City Office REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

