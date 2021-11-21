Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $3.74 Million Stock Holdings in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,596 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.59% of Luxfer worth $3,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 29.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 13,021 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 536.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 15,342 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 167.4% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 17,301 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 2.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 661,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after purchasing an additional 14,061 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Luxfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $683,000. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LXFR stock opened at $21.09 on Friday. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $23.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.30 million, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Luxfer had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

