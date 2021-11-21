Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $3.77 Million Stake in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,480 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 32,389 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.44% of U.S. Silica worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 1,696.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,234 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLCA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

Shares of SLCA opened at $9.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $707.68 million, a PE ratio of -63.26 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average of $10.27. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $15.38.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The mining company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $267.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.75 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.79%. U.S. Silica’s revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Silica Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

