Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,421 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of HUTCHMED worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 227.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 36.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HUTCHMED during the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HUTCHMED during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 5.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 51.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HCM opened at $30.72 on Friday. HUTCHMED has a twelve month low of $23.67 and a twelve month high of $43.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.31 and its 200 day moving average is $34.42.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HUTCHMED in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

HUTCHMED Profile

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

